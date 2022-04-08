Google Fi plans are getting price cuts, much more high-speed data, and other improvements

To celebrate its sixth birthday, Google’s MVNO last year announced a new cheaper “Unlimited” offering. Google Fi is now updating several plans with some big, much-needed changes that make the service more competitive.

Simply Unlimited — which sits between “Flexible” and “Unlimited Plus” — now has a lower price, with Google sharing that five lines now cost $100 instead of $150, or $20 per person/month. Meanwhile, one such customer that had a billing cycle start today says that three lines now costs $75 or $25/member.

For comparison, the old pricing was $30 for between three and six members, while a single was $60 and two lines were $45 each. It looks like Fi tweaked the member boundaries.

A bigger change sees high-speed data go from 22GB to 35GB (before being restricted to 2G/256 kbps speeds), while you now get 5GB (from zero) of hotspot tethering data. There looks to be no change to getting “calls, texts, and data with the US, Canada, and Mexico included without extra charge.”

Meanwhile, another Fi customer said their Unlimited Plus now has 50GB of high-speed data (from 22GB), while they had a $10 price reduction for two lines to what should be $55 each instead of $60.

It’s unclear if there are any changes to the entry Flexible plan.

At the moment, these updated plan details are coming from an email to Google Fi customers already subscribed to Simply Unlimited or have seen their plans change. The company has yet to update its site or support articles to reflect the changes. Additionally, as of this morning, not all customers are seeing the new pricing and perks.

Google Fi says that these “changes were applied automatically.”

Updating…

More on Google Fi:

Thanks Darren

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: