Deals: Google Pixel 6a hits $349, Galaxy Z Fold 4 $300 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an all-time low price cut on the Google Pixel 6a at $349. That’s alongside Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at $300 off and the best price yet, as well as the Chromecast with Google TV 4K falling down to $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6a drops to $349 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $349. You’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual $449 price tag while delivering a match of the all-time low set only once before. Today’s price cut beats our previous mention by $41 and is an all-around rare chance to save in any case.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Save $300 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 256GB Smartphone for $1,500. Normally fetching $1,800, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $91 under our previous mention. The $300 in total savings are still one of the first markdowns to date, and deliver a rare chance to score the best discount yet.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K falls to $40

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $40. Other retailers like Best Buy, and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. While you would more regularly pay $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low.

Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

