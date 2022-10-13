Deals: Google’s popular Nest Thermostat hits $100, official Pixel 6a cases now $19, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs with Google’s popular Nest Thermostat dropping to $100. Then go check out Google’s official Pixel 6a cases while they’re down to $19, which is live alongside an all-time low on Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3 at $87. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s popular Nest Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $100. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the best price in two months, and the lowest since we saw a Prime Day discount back in July. Still arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display.

You’ll be able to command the entire experience right from Assistant, as well as the companion smartphone app. While fall weather is a bit more enjoyable, the winter cold is just around the corner and having a more intelligent climate control system can ensure you stay nice and warm for the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Google’s official Pixel 6a cases now down to $19

Amazon now offers the official Google Pixel 6a Case in two styles for $19 for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer amounts to 34% in savings while delivering only the second discount to date. This is the best since its original price cut back in August, as well.

Google’s official Pixel 6a cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage.

Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3 drops to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Speaker for $87. Delivering the very first chance to save since it launched last month, the newest addition to the brand’s stable of Bluetooth speakers typically fetches $100 and is now at a new all-time low of $13 off. Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design.

That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

