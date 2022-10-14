Deals: Google Pixel 6 falls to $399 at Amazon, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra now $300 off, more

All of today’s best deals for the weekend kick off with Google Pixel 6 hitting $399. Then go check out some of the first price cuts on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at up to $300 off and the Beats Fit Pro markdowns from $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6 hits $399

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone in Stormy Black for $399. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer undercuts previous mentions by an extra $50 in order to deliver a one of the best prices yet at $200 off. This is the first notable price cut we’ve seen in over a month and also carries over to the 256GB model at $499, which is also $200 off.

Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s now previous-generation handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back, completing the handset. Then in our long-term hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra falls to new low

Through the end of today, Best Buy is now discounting Samsung’s lineup of the latest Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablets. Our top pick among the three different models is the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which now rests at an all-time low starting at $970. Normally fetching $1,100, today’s offer is one of the very first chances to save, period, at $130 off and delivers the best price yet. Elevated storage capacities are also on sale with as much as $300 in savings attached to complement much of the same all-time low status.

As the most capable tablet in Samsung’s current lineup, the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also one of the best options on the market period for an Android tablet. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display that surrounds the tiny notch and its selfie camera module on the front. Compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, you’ll also be able to take advantage of DeX features for turning the tablet into more of a desktop, with upward of 512GB of built-in storage also coming backed by microSD card support. All powered by AndroidL, you can learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage.

Beats Fit Pro return to Amazon all-time low of $160

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Beats true wireless earbuds with free shipping across the board. An easy top pick is the new Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $160 in four different colors. Normally fetching $200, this is only the second time we’ve seen pricing drop this low with today’s $40 discount marking a return to the all-time low for the first time since back in July. The new Kim K editions are also on sale for the very first time at $180 too.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

