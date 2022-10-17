Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $120, Hisense 55-inch 4K Google TV $550, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the second-best price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro at $120. You’ll also be able to save on Hisense’s 2022 55-inch Google TV at $550 while outfitting an Android handset with Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO Plus 128GB microSD for $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return to second-best price of the year

Giving you another chance to lock-in one of the best prices to date, Amazon is once again dropping Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds down to $120. Available in three different styles, you’d more regularly pay $200 across the board with today’s offer, marking a return to the second-best price of the year at $80 off. This is a match of what we saw last week during the fall Prime Day sale for those who missed out.

Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect, ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut.

Hisense’s 2022 55-inch Google 4K Smart TV down to $550

Amazon is now offering the Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Series 55-inch Class Google 4K Smart TV for $550. Hisense is offering full refunds in the first 100 days if you don’t like what you see, but you can also register for a FREE $100 Visa gift card, effectively dropping the price down to $450 and among the lowest we have tracked. Regularly listed at $1,000 via Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, it has more typically sold for between $600 and $720 since it hit Amazon in the last few months and is now at the best we can find.

Alongside the metal stand and “bezel-less design,” this model delivers Dolby Atmos audio, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for both Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. From there, you’ll find the Google TV ecosystem joined by HDR 10+, Dolby Vision gaming, a voice remote, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO Plus 128GB microSD drops to $17

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC at $17. This model launched last September at $35 and has dropped down to between $20 and $22 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we have seen it go for under $18.

Providing Android smartphones, drone and camera rigs, gaming consoles, and more with 128GB of additional storage, it can move data at up to 160MB/s. Featuring U3, Class10 speeds as well as modern A2 app-loading ratings, it is also backed by a 10-year warranty with protection against extreme temperature, water, magnets, X-rays, and more. Hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys review for additional details.

