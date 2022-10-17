Discord gets official YouTube integration along with a cheaper basic subscription

Discord has long been known as an open-ended communication platform with tons of integrations for gamers and friends. Now, it looks like watching YouTube is officially supported in Discord with a new feature called “Activities.” Along with that, Discord is offering a new Nitro Basic plan for only $2.99.

Under a brand new Activities tab in Discord, you can now explore a few more options for joining friends within the desktop or web app. One of those options is being able to play YouTube videos in a voice or video call.

Users will be able to head into the new Discord section and select YouTube Watch Together, which allows them to queue up videos and play on both parties’ ends. While tons of websites host YouTube viewing parties for friends who want to hang out, Discord’s new option is a great official alternative.

Along with YouTube, Discord has also added a few more games to the Activities tab, with Putt Party and YouTube being free. There are several more titles you can play with your friends, though you’ll need to be a Discord Nitro member to access them. The host starting the activity has to be an active member, while those who join can play for free. Watching YouTube is a free activity in Discord.

On top of Discord’s Nitro tier, the company is adding another option for those who want more features but don’t want to commit to $9.99/month. Discord is offering a new Nitro Basic subscription, which gets you a few perks for only $2.99. Here’s what you get:

Custom emojis

Custom stickers

Nitro badge

Custom video backgrounds

Up to 50MB file sharing

The huge takeaway here is the upped messaging capabilities with a 50MB file size. Discord’s free users are very limited when it comes to uploading images in chat, and a $2.99 monthly fee is a lot more doable for some. Alongside Discord’s new YouTube integration, the app’s latest update brings some great changes.

