Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Google Play System update appears but cannot be installed

Abner Li

- Oct. 18th 2022 12:03 pm PT

4 Comments

Since launch, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been running a Google Play system update from July, but some users are now being prompted to install a new version only to have that download fail.

While running the latest October 5, 2022 Android security patch level, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are on a July 1, 2022 Google Play system update. It’s so old (over 90 days) that the Security Hub prompts you to “Update this device.” There’s a prominent yellow exclamation warning to “Check for updates.” (You can remove the card and the warning will get adjusted.)

For the first few days after launch, there were no additional updates. There was nothing when we checked on Monday, but that changed Tuesday morning.

A “Google Play system update available” screen appeared with the update size coming in at just 7.6 kB: “Latest security update from Google. Update now to keep safe and improve device stability.”  

Pixel 7 Play System update
Pixel 7 Play System update
Pixel 7 Play System update

Tapping “Download & install” briefly takes you to a new screen, but you’re then brought back with an “Updates are temporarily unavailable. Try again later” message in red. Repeating the process and/or rebooting your Pixel 7 does not change the outcome.

We’re seeing this update appear and its error occur on both a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but not all the devices we checked are seeing this new Play System version. 

More on Pixel 7:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Play Services

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com