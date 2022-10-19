Deals: OnePlus N200 5G hits $190, Galaxy Tab S8+ $610, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the OnePlus N200 5G smartphone becoming even more affordable at $190. That’s alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ dropping back to an all-time low and these UGREEN USB-C charging stations. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $190. Normally fetching $240, today’s offer delivers $50 in savings while serving the best price in months. It comes within $18 of the all-time low from earlier in the summer, and one of the first discounts since. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery ensures all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ hits $610

Woot is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Pink Gold Android Tablet with S Pen for $610. Normally going for $899, this 32% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This same tablet currently goes for $799 over at Amazon. Coming equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 128GB of built-in storage, a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, and all-day battery life, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect content consumption device. If you need some more storage, you can toss in a microSD card up to 1TB in size. You’ll even get the S Pen included which will let you draw and take notes. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Save on UGREEN USB-C charging stations

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its DigiNest Pro 100W USB-C GaN Charging Station for $97. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 25% off, which is still one of the first notable discounts and below the previous $110 price cut. Packing 100W of power into a compact power strip, the DigiNest Pro is centered around three AC outlets for powering lamps and other gear at your desk or nightstand. Then there are the more smartphone-oriented I/O inclusions like the standard USB-A slot. And taking full advantage of its power output, you’ll find three USB-C ports. The first two can both handle dishing out the full 100W thanks to GaN II technology, while the other arrives with a lower 22.5W output. All of that makes this UGREEN charger a suitable option for refueling your entire everyday carry.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: