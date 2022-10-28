Bandwidth: GeForce Now discounts the price of 6-month Priority tier, Luna details November lineup

This week feels a little quiet, with GeForce bringing along the usual slew of games and Amazon Luna making its promised titles available. With that, GeForce Now is temporarily dropping the price of its Priority tier.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others.

GeForce Now discounted Priority Membership

Over the past year or so, we’ve tried many a cloud-gaming service. From Xbox Cloud Gaming to Shadow, we’ve given them their fair shots. Out of everything, we’ve truly enjoyed GeForce Now’s platform, as it makes for some of the most advanced game streaming tech out there.

Currently, GeForce Now is hosting a pretty big discount on their Priority Membership, which is the middle tier that the service offers. A Priority Membership gets you a better rig than the free tier, as well as priority access. This means you spend much less time waiting for a spot to open up at busy times of the day. Your session also extends to six hours of playtime, and you can get up to 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second as well.

For an unspecified amount of time, NVIDIA is hosting a 40% off sale when you grab a 6-month Priority Membership. What’s usually about $50 comes down to $30 for 6 months – $5/month – of cloud gaming.

While you can definitely get some great usage out of the free tier, GeForce Now’s Priority Membership does give you a chance to really test out the service. So long as you have a good internet connection, GeForce Now is one of the best cloud gaming services out there right now.

On top of that, Geforce Now is also bringing a few new and existing games to the platform. The add includes some popular titles like Sniper Elite 5 and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Here’s the full list:

Victoria 3

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Paper Cut Mansion

Saturnalia

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Draw Slasher

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Guild Wars: Game of the Year

Labyrinthine

Sniper Elite 5

Volcanoids

V Rising

GeForce Now’s Priority tier will likely only be discounted for a small amount of time, with NVIDIA not specifying an end date as far as we could tell.

Amazon Luna details November catalog

This week, Amazon Luna released its full lineup of games for the month of November. It looks like most games on the list will be coming to the Luna+ Channel, with some exciting titles coming to the Prime Channel, which is free for Prime members.

Coming to the Luna+ Channel are some fun games. Here’s the full list:

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider

Windjammers 2

Close to the Sun

Severed Steel

On top of that, the Prime gaming channel will be getting 4 titles that will be playable on the cloud:

Freshly Frosted

Baseball Stars 2

Thymesia

YouTubers Life: OMG Edition

Like every month, these upcoming titles don’t have dates attached to them. Throughout November, Luna will make these available to play in their respective channels.

Samsung reaches out to displaced Stadia members

Samsung took on a sudden role as a big player in cloud gaming with the new Samsung Gaming Hub offered on their newer TVs and monitors. With that, those devices host many of the popular cloud gaming services we’re used to, like GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

With the fall of Stadia, many cloud gaming fans are looking for a new home for their downtime. To aid in that search, Samsung has released a comprehensive list of games available through various platforms so users can more easily find a new service.

For our Stadia friends finding a new home, Samsung Gaming Hub has you covered! We've listed the top Stadia titles available from within our variety of other partnered libraries. Continue to play your favorite games and build new memories, no downloads required. pic.twitter.com/9oItrNjNhs — Samsung Gaming (@SamsungGaming) October 28, 2022

A slow week doesn’t always mean nothing to look forward to. GeForce Now is always adding new games, and being able to play with Priority for $5/month is something that might be worth looking into. With that, Amazon Luna also continues to bring some exciting games to the ever-growing list.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: