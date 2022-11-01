With Health Connect, Google Fit shows Nest Hub Sleep Sensing next to Fitbit heart rate data

Over the last few days, Fitbit integration with Heart Connect has gone live. One helpful aspect of Heart Connect sync combines Nest Hub Sleep Sensing data with your Fitbit heart rate in Google Fit.

The second-gen Nest Hub with Soli radar-powered Sleep Sensing shows sleep stages (Awake, REM, Light, and Deep), respiratory rate, and environmental quality. The latter include snoring, coughing, other sound disturbances, and light changes, while you can get a temperature readout for that night when checking directly on the Smart Display.

When Health Connect is syncing both Fitbit and Google Fit, the latter will show a graph of your heart rate from your wrist-worn tracker or smartwatch (Pixel Watch in this case). You’ll have four graphs in total, and it’s better than having to switch between apps/screens to check the data.

However, the initial experience is not the smoothest. Namely, on Google Fit for iOS, I see two sets of sleep sessions (which Google tells us is intentional), but they are unlabeled. (You can tell which data is from the Nest Hub based by the presence of “Disturbances,” which uses the Nest Hub’s microphones and other sensors.)

Meanwhile, on Google Fit for Android, the experience is somewhat stranger with only one session per night appearing in the Browse tab > Sleep > Sleep duration. This app does label where the data is coming from with either “Fitbit” or its icon. The Fitbit page does show “Disturbances” from the Nest Hub, but not sleep stages from either source.

Meanwhile, the summary cards in the Home tab (e.g. Last sleep and Sleep duration) will show the most recently logged session.

This comes ahead of Google’s plans to “integrate Sleep Sensing into Fitbit Premium” next year. This will presumably show information gathered from the Nest Hub inside the Fitbit app alongside wearable data. Google Fit today is just showing an HR graph alongside other data, but the actual integration could possibly do something more advanced with correlation.

Sleep Sensing is a paid feature, so it will be interesting to see what the experience will be for Nest Hub owners who don’t have any other Fitbit devices but want to use Smart Display for tracking.

