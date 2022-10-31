Fitbit for Android rolls out Health Connect support [Update: Active]

Following Samsung and Google Fit, Fitbit now supports Health Connect with version 3.69 widely rolling out this morning.

Update 10/31: Following the initial app rollout, the server-side component needed to get Fitbit to sync with Health Connect is now also active. One indicator of that is going into the Fitbit app > tapping your profile avatar in the top-left corner > “Health Connect” (at the very bottom).

Make sure that “Sync with Health Connect” is checked on. You can also check Health Connect’s Recent access timeline.

Fitbit can write data like your workouts, sleep, and heart rate to Health Connect. You can choose which data you want Fitbit to write to your device. Data in Health Connect is stored on your device, and other apps you’ve set up with Health Connect will be able to access this data. How these apps use the data will vary depending on the app, but each app should explain how they use your data.

Original 10/24: Fitbit 3.69 started rolling out last week and is now seeing wide availability via the Play Store this morning. After updating, we didn’t immediately see a prompt to enable or explain Health Connect, which was the case with Google Fit.

Rather, opening Health Connect (from the Quick Settings tile) shows Fitbit as a compatible application. Go to App permissions and Fitbit will be listed under “Not allowed access.” From there, select “Allow all” or choose from: Distance, Elevation gained, Exercise, Floors climbed, Heart rate, Sleep, Steps, and Total calories burned.

You can disable and delete data at any time. We’re not seeing any other changes with version 3.69 of Fitbit. The new bottom bar that we spotted is not yet live on Android or iOS.

Meanwhile, version 0.1.1153.480892628.0-open_beta of Health Connect was also released this morning and adds a “Recent access” timeline for some. It lets you “see which apps have accessed your data in the past 24 hours” and what it added (e.g., activity, sleep, vitals).

More on Fitbit:

Thanks, Travis, Jondan, and Michael!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: