Google Store extends boosted trade-ins for Pixel 7 through November

If you’ve been hoping to pick up a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Store has yet again boosted trade-in values for a limited time.

Through November 28, the Google Store will pay out a bit more for select devices to help you in your purchase of a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Some devices are actually seeing trade-in values higher than during the pre-order period.

Looking first at Google’s own older Pixel phones, we can see a boost in value for devices including the Pixel 6, which is now seeing a credit of $490 for its base model in good condition versus the $440 Google offered earlier this month. Unfortunately, these are the only Pixel phones seeing their credits boosted, with older models seeing the same value as they did earlier this month.

You’ll see even more for devices from Samsung and Apple.

The 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra will return $850 through a Google Store trade-in, an increase of almost $200 over the previous value. A 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max will come back for $905, too. Google did previously also boost trade-in values solely on iPhones, and it seems that many of those values are still in place.

Here’s how the values break down for a few devices that have been boosted.

Trade-in value 10/26 Trade-in value 10/7 Pixel 6 $490 $440 Pixel 6 Pro $500 $480 Galaxy S22 Ultra $850 $675 Galaxy S21 $450 $490 iPhone 12 $600 $525

Notably, though, this isn’t a boost across the board. Some devices have actually seen their trade-in values go down, such as the Galaxy S22, which now only gets $520 back, down from $570 earlier in the month.

