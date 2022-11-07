Adobe Lightroom adds support for RAW photos from Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cameras

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 7th 2022 1:14 pm PT

pixel 7 pro cameras
Adobe has officially added support for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in Lightroom, making it easier to edit RAW images shot on Google’s latest cameras.

Added as a part of October 2022’s updates, Adobe Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Camera Raw all now support RAW images from the Pixel 7 series. The company also added Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup. This isn’t a new move on Adobe’s part, as the company has long supported the cameras on smartphones from Apple, Google, and Samsung, and it maintains a list of supported models on a support page.

Last year, Adobe added Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro support a few months after launch, but this year’s addition is certainly much more timely.

What does this added support actually do? Adobe Lightroom can process RAW images regardless of what shoots them, but Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will notice support for color profiles from their phones in Lightroom. “Lens Correction” profiles are not available.

You’ll need version 15.0 of Camera Raw, version 6.0 of Adobe Lightroom, and/or version 12.0 of Lightroom Classic to get this added Pixel 7 support. And, of course, you’ll need to turn on RAW support in the Pixel’s camera app as well.

