Google sends out Pixel Buds Pro hardware and software feedback survey

Compared to previous generations, the Pixel Buds Pro was more of a success for Google and the company is now sending out a feedback survey following the July launch.

Sent via email, Google starts by asking “how satisfied are you with your Pixel Buds Pro software” across 10 areas, from “Not at all satisfied” to “Extremely satisfied” on a five-point scale:

Transparency mode

Volume EQ (equalizer)

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Gestural Controls (ex. tap to pause/play, swipe to change volume)

Clarity of your voice on phone calls

Assistant (assistant is available/effective when I need it)

Multipoint connectivity (maintain 2 connections at the same time)

Pixel Buds Settings App

Audio Quality (how the buds sound to you)

Connectivity (buds stay connected to phone/laptop/tablet/etc.)

The hardware section asks about:

Stability (the buds stay in my ear(s))

Case (quality of physical case)

Charging

Buds comfort (the buds feel in your ear(s))

Fit of the buds (the buds fit in my ears))

Battery Life

Buds (quality of physical buds)

After asking about your smartphone, Google interestingly asks whether the “Pixel Buds Pro purchase impacted your Pixel smartphone satisfaction.” The company recently added the ability to quickly control ANC settings from the System volume panel.

There’s also a section about what headphones you previously used, but not for a direct comparison. The list of named competitors includes Amazon Echo Buds, Apple AirPods (and Pro), Anker, several generations of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Beats (specifically Powerbeats Pro or Beats X neckbuds), Bose SoundSport Free, previous Pixel Buds (2020 or A-Series), Microsoft Surface Earbuds, Sony, Jabra, Jayboard, JBL, JLab, Sennheiser, and Skullcandy.

The last question is about what firmware version you’re using, with 3.14 rolling out last month.

