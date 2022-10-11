New Pixel Buds Pro firmware update rolling out with 5-band EQ, bug fixes, and more

Google is rolling out an update (firmware version 3.14) to the Pixel Buds Pro that adds the promised full 5-band EQ, controls for the left/right balance, and unspecified bug fixes.

Once live, the Pixel Buds app (Sound menu) will be home to the full 5-band EQ promised at launch. You’ll get sliders for five different frequency bands (Upper Treble, Treble, Mid, Bass, Low Bass), and a brief demo was shared on Twitter this morning.

There will also be “6 presets tuned by [Google’s] audio engineers.” This should be Balanced, Clarity, Default, Heavy bass, Light bass, and Vocal boost.

After setting in the app, your preferences “will be implemented on your Pixel Buds Pro no matter which device (i.e laptop, phone, watch, etc.) you are listening from.”

Jam out your way.🎶 With 5-band EQ on #PixelBuds Pro, you can now customize your sound🔊 or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers. Update your Pixel Buds app and firmware, then head to Bluetooth settings ➡️Device Details ➡️Sound ➡️ Custom Equalizer to get started. pic.twitter.com/cY3CU6sxMJ — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Google is adding controls for the left/right balance, while there are also “general bug fixes and improvements.” The company did not go into any further detail.

These features require updating Pixel Buds Pro to firmware version 3.14 (from 2.14 in August). We’re not seeing it widely rolled out yet this morning, through the prerequisite app update (1.0.474476083+) is already here from the Play Store.

