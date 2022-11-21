Google Fi discounts Pixel 7 to $399 and offers $300 off 7 Pro for Black Friday

Following the Google Store, Google Fi’s Black Friday takes $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro for both new (number port in required) and existing MVNO subscribers.

The Pixel 7 starts at $399 for the 128GB model and $499 for 256GB after the $200 discount. This compares to the Google Store and others, like Amazon, just taking $100 off in the US. Curiously, the Pixel 6a just has a $100 discount to $349 (versus $299).

Google is also highlighting today how the the Fi Unlimited Plus plan now comes with 1 year of YouTube Premium.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro at $300 off is double the Google Store offer. At $599, that’s a very notable Google Fi discount that also brings the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro to $699 and 512GB to $799 instead of $1,099).

Existing Google Fi customers have to:

Activate the phone on an existing full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active on Google Fi for 60 consecutive days.

You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a current member of the purchaser’s group plan. If you activate the phone on a new Fi account, you are not eligible for this promotion.

If you do not currently have Fi service and your last day of Fi service took place within the last 180 days as part of an existing single subscriber or group plan, you must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Numbers ported in must be from carriers that have calling, voice and data services. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

New Fi members have to:

Activate the phone on a new full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active on Google Fi for 60 consecutive days.

You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a new member of the purchaser’s group plan.

You must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Numbers ported in must be from carriers that have calling, voice and data services. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

Google says the discount is applied automatically at checkout, but your Google Pay account will be charged “if you do not meet the conditions above.” These deals end on December 3 after Cyber Monday/Week.

