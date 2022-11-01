Check the Google Home app for a possible 30% Nest Wifi Pro discount

Last week, Google emailed some Nest Wifi owners about a 30% Nest Wifi Pro discount, and the company is reaching out again through the Google Home app.

Look for the “Save 30% when you upgrade from Nest Wifi to Nest Wifi Pro” card in the Google Home app’s Feed tab, which was redesigned earlier this year: “Get fast speeds at home and save 30%. Not compatible with prior generations of Nest or Google Wifi devices. Terms apply.”

This opens a special Google Store order page that offers more details about the offer. In our testing, these URLs are not shareable and include unique promo codes that require you to be signed into the Google Account that originally received the offer.

It’s a pretty good offer since your won’t be able to use old units as part of the new system given the switch to Wi-Fi 6E:

$199.99 – $60 = $139.99

$299.99 – $90 = $209.99

$399.99 – $120 = $279.99

You can only make one Nest Wifi Pro order with this discount, but it can be for the single unit, two-pack, or three-pack in your color of choice. This offer ends on January 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Those that didn’t get the email last week are finding the card in the Google Home Feed tab today.

More on Google Home:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: