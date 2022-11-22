Samsung boosts trade-in values for old or broken devices towards Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 for Black Friday

As Black Friday deals rain down this week, Samsung has its fair share of offers. But an offer you can stack on top of the already solid Black Friday discounts can be found in boosted trade-in credits for Samsung Galaxy devices and iPhones towards the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4, regardless of condition or when it was released.

Live now on Samsung.com, there are several deals on the company’s best mobile products. That includes $225 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra plus up to $600 of trade-in credit, 60% off of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra ($650 off), and $400 off of the Windows-powered Galaxy Book 2 360.

But foldables are where you’ll find some of the best deals from Samsung for Black Friday.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for instance, is $600 off before you factor in any trade-in credits for Black Friday. Samsung will throw in its “Freestyle” projector for free with your purchase. The Fold 3 may be a year old and lack of a few of the upgrades we appreciate on the Fold 4, but the two devices are remarkably similar. Samsung is also offering up to $315 in trade-in credits on devices with a broken screen.

Samsung is also offering boosted trade-in credits on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Black Friday. You can get up to $1,000 in trade-in credit towards a Fold 4 or up to $600 towards a Flip 4. In either case, Samsung has boosted, for the time being, trade-in credits for those trading older or broken devices.

For Black Friday, you can get a minimum of $300 in trade-in credit for any Samsung Galaxy smartphone or Apple iPhone towards a Galaxy Z Fold 4. The same applies for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but at a reduced $150 minimum.

Some devices are worth more, of course, but this is a great way to offload an older device that may no longer be supported. Samsung will give you $300 for a broken Galaxy S7, for example, which is way more than you’d get even selling the device privately.

