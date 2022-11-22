YouTube TV shaving $45 off off first month with holiday deal code

With prices dropping left and right before Black Friday, YouTube TV is getting in on the action with a lowered first month of TV coverage, just in time for the World Cup.

Cable is not cheap in the least, nor are streaming services, especially if you double up on coverage just to get your favorite shows from different networks. While we’ve always held that YouTube TV is a good option for watching local and national cable coverage, $64.99 is a hefty price.

YouTube TV is currently running a holiday deal wherein if you sign up with the code HOLIDAY45, you can get $45 off your first month of coverage. That leaves you with a $20 bill at the end of the month. Additionally, YouTube TV automatically gives you two free days prior to charging you the $20. If you decide you don’t want it, you can back out before that $20 gets billed.

This comes just in time for the World Cup, which coincidentally lasts for about a month. Fox Sports via YouTube TV is our go-to way to watch each match, though doing so for $20 is a pretty sweet deal.

Last year, Google ran a promotion that gave you a selection of add-ons like SHOWTIME and STARZ for only $0.99/month for the first two billing periods. Unfortunately, YouTube TV is not known to give away full months in a free trial.

The HOLIDAY45 code will only work for new signups to YouTube TV. This holiday deal for YouTube TV is a nice little perk coming up on the end of the year.

