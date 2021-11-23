YouTube TV offers $.99 per month/channel intro pricing on Showtime, Starz, & other add-ons

While not explicitly a Black Friday deal on the level of the Google Store or Fi, YouTube TV is offering a slew of add-on discounts at $.99 per month for the first two billing periods.

Add-ons – which are separate from the 85+ channels included in the base plan – are a growing part of Google’s cord-cutting service. This manifests as a “Store” shortcut on televisions to quickly subscribe.

For the holidays, the vast majority of add-ons are available at $.99 per month. That discounted price applies for the first two billing periods and will then increase to the normal price. The full list of $.99 add-ons includes:

SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, EPIX, Pantaya, FOX Nation, ScreenPix, CuriosityStream, AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now, WE tv+, Acorn TV, IFC Films Unlimited, ALLBLK, Docurama, CONtv, Dove, Law & Crime, UP Faith & Family, Fandor, Screambox, Comedy Dynamics

The big exception is, of course, HBO. If you start today, you’ll get service until the end of January for just $1.98 a channel. This offer is available “for new add-on users only.”

For new add-on users only* — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 23, 2021

