YouTube TV offering free HBO Max and Cinemax preview until next week

Long before the launch of Primetime Channels in the main app, YouTube TV let you directly subscribe to other streaming services, and it’s now offering a free HBO Max and Cinemax preview.

Starting today, YouTube TV subscribers can watch HBO Max and Cinemax for free until November 29. It “only includes content from the HBO Max and Cinemax add-ons,” with The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Westworld getting top billing.

You can search for either channel to start watching on mobile, web, and television, or look for a particular show to watch VOD content. Otherwise, there’s nothing you have to opt-in to, nor will you be billed if you don’t forget to unsubscribe.

The idea is that you’ll want to keep watching and subscribe after the preview from Settings > Membership. This is something YouTube TV does a handful of times throughout the year, but this cycle is particularly suited towards the Thanksgiving weekend.

