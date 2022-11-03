Sling TV, one of the most affordable YouTube TV alternatives, hit with a price increase

Google’s live TV streaming service, YouTube TV, has skyrocketed in price over the past several years but remains one of the best ways to stream live TV without a cable subscription. Now Sling TV, one of the most affordable alternatives to YouTube TV, is seeing a price hike of its own, but it’s pretty minor.

Effective immediately for new subscribers, Sling TV will see a $5 price increase across all base services. This price increase will be reflected on the bills of existing customers as well, but only as of bills going out on December 3, 2022, or later.

The price increase will affect Sling TV’s core services as follows:

Sling Orange: $35 $40

$40 Sling Blue: $35 $40

$40 Sling Blue & Orange: $50 $55

In a blog post regarding the change, Sling Group President Gary Schanman said that raising prices is “not something we take lightly.” He further adds that the reason for the increase is that the “price of programming continues to rise.” The post goes on to tease plans for the future including “plans to add 150-plus new channels through 2023, new User Profiles for your household and auto Binge Watching capabilities.”

Sling TV is far from the first service to see a price hike in recent memory. Last month, Google announced the first-ever price hike for YouTube Premium. Disney has also been raising prices on its streaming services, with Hulu jumping to $14.99/month without ads and Disney+ jumping to $10.99/month for its ad-free plan.

YouTube TV said in 2021 that users couldn’t expect a price hike “in the near term,” but it’s obviously been quite some time since that was said…

