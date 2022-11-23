Chromecast with Google TV gets bundled with a Stranger Things toy this Black Friday

Cheap streaming dongles are found everywhere — often in bins near checkout lines — during the holiday shopping season. In what I can only assume is an attempt to stand out, you can now buy a bundle that includes the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and a Stranger Things toy.

The figurine in question is a “Funko POP! TV Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos” (from season 1) and it’s sold by Walmart.

What’s notable is how the Stranger Things toy is packaged together with the Chromecast with Google TV box being thinner than the toy’s. It even includes the Google Assistant logo and “Play Stranger Things on Netflix” command in the top-left corner. “Hey Google” is on another side, while the top has a four-colored ‘G.’

Listed as a “Black Friday Deal” on Walmart’s website, you’re getting the 4K model that’s usually $49.99 — currently $39.99 from the Google Store — for just $29.99. Walmart says the two items alone are “valued at up to $61.86.”

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) with Funko POP! Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos is the perfect holiday gift set for any Stranger Things fan. Chromecast with Google TV (4K) brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR1. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. And enhance your Funko POP! Collection with the Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos. The Stranger Things POP figures are crafted from a soft vinyl material and detailed in full, glorious color. This Eleven POP! figure is depicted in Mike’s sister’s smocked dress, holding an Eggo waffle. Each figure comes boxed in window display packaging.

There’s some precedent for this kind of bundle with the Google Home/Nest Mini sold with children’s books several years ago in similar packaging to promote Assistant’s family reading capabilities. Meanwhile, earlier seasons of Stranger Things had various cross-promotions, including AR filters on the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. There were also newspaper ads for season 3 of Stranger Things that came to live when viewed using Google Lens.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: