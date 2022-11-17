JBL Google Assistant speakers updated with new Cast firmware that fixes Speaker Groups

At the start of this year, Google made a handful of changes to Speaker Groups following the US ITC ruling in favor of Sonos. Google Assistant speakers made by JBL are finally getting updated with new Cast firmware that fixes the experience of using Speaker Groups.

In January, Google said “Most Speaker Groups should continue functioning as expected unless you have a speaker group containing other brands of Cast-based devices, like JBL or Lenovo, they need to be on 1.52.272222 or higher Cast firmware version.”

Before the update, JBL Google Assistant devices part of a Speaker Group with first-party Google/Nest products would not play music. The inelegant workaround that owners found involved starting Cast playback on the JBL and then adding the other speakers (via the Home app).

Beginning this week, Cast firmware 1.52.272222 rolled out to such devices as the JBL Link 10, 20, and 300. The over 10 month wait is quite surprising, but the main Speaker Group functionality now works like before according to reports today.

Devices should update automatically in the background and there are many reports of the latest firmware already rolled out.

More on Cast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: