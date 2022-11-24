Thanksgiving Day deals: Samsung Galaxy smartphone all-time lows, Fitbit Vera 4, more

All of the best Thanksgiving Day deals are now going live, with all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy smartphones leading the way. That’s alongside one of the first discounts on Fitbit’s just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch down at $150, which is joined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hitting $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy all-time lows headline best Thanksgiving Day deals

Happy Thanksgiving Day! Amazon is now rolling out a collection of Black Friday discounts on Samsung’s latest unlocked Android smartphones. Including its newest flagship devices as well as foldables and more affordable counterparts, some of the best prices ever are now live with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $870. Down from the usual $1,200 going rate, you’re now looking at a new all-time low of $330 that’s $30 under our previous mention.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets plus much more below.

Other early Black Friday Samsung deals:

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Fitbit’s just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch down at $150

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch. Dropping down to $150, you’d more regularly pay $230 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $80 off. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score.

Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $180

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $180 in all three styles. Normally fetching $230, this is a rare chance to save on the newest pair of true wireless buds from Samsung, delivering the third-best discount to date. This $50 discount beats our previous mention by an extra $20, as well.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Best trade-in deals

