Bluetti is shaving hundreds off of its beastly power solutions this Black Friday

Bluetti’s Black Friday deals are here, shaving price tags off of its famously powerful selection of portable power stations and more. The ball is already rolling with deals on just about everything Bluetti has to offer.

One of the best deals Bluetti is hosting this Black Friday is the combo AC500 and B300S, which is the epitome of a power couple. Backed for $11 million just last month, the AC500 is a completely modular power station that can charge and keep running just about anything you throw at it. Pair a B300 or B300S with it, and you have a setup that won’t go down easy, getting you an extra 18,432Wh of power.

As an upgrade to the AC300, the AC500 allows continuous power of 5,000W and a surge of up to 10,000W. As far as recharging is concerned, you can plug it into your wall outlet for up to 5,000W charging or a solar panel for up to 3,000W. You can combine the two for 8,000W max, which will get you up to 80% of a charge in 50 minutes. The AC500 and B500S battery combo will go on sale for $4,499, down from the original price of $5,099. That is a savings of $600 on the powerhouse.

While the AC300 isn’t the top dog anymore, it’s still a fully viable option for keeping your appliances, tech, and home powered. The AC300 houses a 3,000W inverter with 16 separate outlets for just about any power need. The B300 makes a great addition, with 3,072Wh of power. You can add multiple B300 batteries for even more juice as well since both the AC300 and B300 are modular.

For reference, the AC300 and B300 combo can run a 700W fridge for up to 3.7 hours, making it a fantastic option for a little extra backup power. Right now during Bluetti’s Black Friday sale, you can grab the AC300 and B300 combo for the early price of $2,999, down from $3,699. That’s a savings of $700, which could go toward another B300 for even more backup power.

If you’re looking for a more affordable power solution with a smaller profile, you might find a winner in the AC200P. The AC200P packs a 2,000W Sine WAve inverter with up to 4,800W surge. You can pair this power bank with a B300, as well, making it a perfectly capable and expandable solution. The AC200P has one extra outlet than the AC300, with 17 in total. Made for heavy camping trips and the like, the AC200P can also be topped up via several different solutions, including plugging it into a wall outlet and using solar. On top of that, you could use your car, a generator, and even a lead-acid battery charge.

Down from $1,699, the AC200P is a great lightweight power solution for just about anyone at $1,299 this Black Friday.

In all, Bluetti has some powerful deals, letting you save hundreds of dollars off of just about any power solution.

