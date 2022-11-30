Here are the 15 holiday ringtones rolling out to all Nest Doorbells this week

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 30th 2022 11:50 am PT

nest doorbell wired vs nest hello
0 Comments

As the holiday season arrives, Google is rolling out a selection of ringtones for Nest Doorbells starting this week. Here’s what you’ll have to choose from.

There will be five new ringtone themes available for Nest Doorbell for the holiday season starting tomorrow, December 1, with several varieties to each theme. Lunar New Year tones will follow on January 17.

Unlike some other recent ringtones, Google will launch this year’s holiday ringtones across all Nest Doorbell models, including Nest Hello, Nest Doorbell (battery), and the new Nest Doorbell (wired). But like some other ringtones, these are produced by Google’s in-house audio UX designer.

Related: How to change your Nest Doorbell ringtone

Starting with Hanukkah, Nest Doorbell ringtones will have three options including:

  • Oh Hanukkah
  • Dreidel
  • Ma’oz Tzur
Oh Hanukkah
Dreidel
Ma’oz Tzur

After that, Christmas holiday ringtones on Nest Doorbell this year will include five options.

  • 12 Days of Christmas
  • Carol of the Bells
  • Deck the Halls
  • Jingle Bells
  • Joy to the World
12 Days of Christmas
Carol of the Bells
Deck the Halls
Jingle Bells
Joy to the World

For Kwanzaa, Google is adding just two tones.

  • African Drums
  • Balafon Riff
African Drums
Balafon Riff

For New Year’s Day, Nest Doorbell ringtones available through the holidays will include a take on the “Auld Lang Syne” as well as a more generic party tone. For Lunar New Year, there will be a parade tone.

Auld Lang Syne
New Year’s Party
Lunar New Year Parade

And finally, for those not looking for holiday-specific ringtones on their Nest Doorbell, there are a couple of more generic Winter-themed ringtones, including “Cold Wind” and “Sleigh Bells.”

Cold Wind
Sleigh Bells

As mentioned, all of these ringtones will be available through the holiday season across all Nest Doorbell devices starting tomorrow, December 1. The Lunar New Year ringtone, though, won’t be available until January 17.

More on Nest Doorbell:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Nest Doorbell

Google Nest Doorbell
Nest Hello

Nest Hello

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!