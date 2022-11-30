Here are the 15 holiday ringtones rolling out to all Nest Doorbells this week

As the holiday season arrives, Google is rolling out a selection of ringtones for Nest Doorbells starting this week. Here’s what you’ll have to choose from.
There will be five new ringtone themes available for Nest Doorbell for the holiday season starting tomorrow, December 1, with several varieties to each theme. Lunar New Year tones will follow on January 17.
Unlike some other recent ringtones, Google will launch this year’s holiday ringtones across all Nest Doorbell models, including Nest Hello, Nest Doorbell (battery), and the new Nest Doorbell (wired). But like some other ringtones, these are produced by Google’s in-house audio UX designer.
Starting with Hanukkah, Nest Doorbell ringtones will have three options including:
- Oh Hanukkah
- Dreidel
- Ma’oz Tzur
After that, Christmas holiday ringtones on Nest Doorbell this year will include five options.
- 12 Days of Christmas
- Carol of the Bells
- Deck the Halls
- Jingle Bells
- Joy to the World
For Kwanzaa, Google is adding just two tones.
- African Drums
- Balafon Riff
For New Year’s Day, Nest Doorbell ringtones available through the holidays will include a take on the “Auld Lang Syne” as well as a more generic party tone. For Lunar New Year, there will be a parade tone.
And finally, for those not looking for holiday-specific ringtones on their Nest Doorbell, there are a couple of more generic Winter-themed ringtones, including “Cold Wind” and “Sleigh Bells.”
As mentioned, all of these ringtones will be available through the holiday season across all Nest Doorbell devices starting tomorrow, December 1. The Lunar New Year ringtone, though, won’t be available until January 17.
