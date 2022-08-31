Nest Doorbell will get these ringtones over the holidays – Oktoberfest starts September 5

Ben Schoon

- Aug. 31st 2022 9:00 am PT

Google’s Nest Doorbell is a solid option for adding a camera and smart alerts throughout your home, even if home is an apartment. Now, Google has confirmed this year’s holiday schedule for seasonal Nest Doorbell ringtones.

For Fall 2022, Google’s Nest Doorbell will have three different holiday ringtones, including one that’s never been used before.

Starting on September 5, Nest Doorbell owners will be able to turn on an Oktoberfest theme as their ringtone to celebrate the annual holiday. That ringtone will be available through October 5, closely in line with the actual dates of Oktoberfest 2022 in Munich, which is September 17 through October 3.

In a post on The Keyword, Google’s audio designer Benjamin Decker went over how the Oktoberfest ringtone came to life, saying:

I listened to and analyzed the musical arrangements and styles of a variety of traditional polka songs. Then, I composed a simple, original melody on the piano (at a rather slow tempo), along with separate harmony and bass lines. Using audio production software, I replaced each of the piano tracks with a digital sample of a traditional German accordion, and sped up the tempo so it was doorbell-friendly. 

Next in line, Halloween ringtones will arrive on October 1 and run through the first of November. Last year, these ringtones included an evil laugh, a skeleton dance, a spooky raven, a boo from a ghost, a howling werewolf, a cackling witch, and more.

After that, the Nest Doorbell will add a special ringtone for the Diwali holiday. That ringtone will run at the same time as Halloween, from October 7 through October 28 – Diwali falls on October 24 this year.

Google also traditionally releases new ringtones for other holidays, including Christmas, New Year’s and more. The company had also released new ringtones this year for Lunar New Year, the Fourth of July, and more.

We’ll update this post as these holiday ringtones go live for Nest Doorbell owners. You can learn how to change ringtones below.

These new ringtones are only available to the new Nest Doorbell with a built-in battery, not the older wired Nest Hello (now called the Nest Doorbell).

