New Pixel ‘Live Bloom’ wallpapers rolling out via Google Play update

New Google-made wallpapers are part of December’s Pixel Feature Drop and the “Live Bloom” collection is rolling out via a Play Store update this evening.

Live Bloom consists of four wallpapers that bring “your Pixel screen to life with images that shift and sway when your phone moves.” The photos are by Andrew Zuckerman with a “Bloom one by one. Grow together” caption:

Boat Orchid

Flamingo Flower

Maki Dahlia

Persian Buttercup

Each background generates twelve Dynamic Color palettes that are quite vibrant.

It’s similar to the Bloom collection introduced on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro but without the blur effect. (There was a slider to adjust intensity.) Meanwhile, their backgrounds have much more movement to them in all dimensions.

They are widely rolling out with version 2.0 (from 1.9) of the Pixel Live Wallpaper app this evening, which is updatable via Google Play. Live Bloom is only available on the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro. (They appear side-by-side with the Bloom series on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.)

On the Pixel 7, it addresses how Google’s latest phones lacked any new live wallpaper at launch. Before today, the only new addition was “Feathers” (still images), which was joined by the “Living Universe” catalog. It’s still a shame that Google did not make the Pixel 6a’s excellent Dynamic Color-friendly “Nature swept” available on all devices.

The updated version of the app is also available for the Pixel 6a, 5a, 5a, 4a 5G, and 4a, but Live Bloom does not appear after installing. The “Horizon” live wallpaper is still not available for the Pixel 7 series.

