Here are the new ‘Feathers’ wallpapers from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro [Download]

To mark the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has launched a new “Feathers” collection of wallpapers, which you can download here.

Each year, Google typically releases multiple collections of wallpapers to match its newest phones, including both still and live wallpaper options. For example, from the Pixel 4a through the Pixel 6 series, Google created “For Fun” wallpapers that made clever use of the placement of the holepunch camera.

For the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has opted not to release any new live wallpapers, instead solely releasing a new series of still ones. The new collection, entitled “Feathers,” is quite avian in its presentation, using the plumage of various birds to complement the color schemes of each colorway of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google also diversifies the collection further by including a “light” and “dark” variant for each. That said, these are different enough that it wouldn’t make sense to automatically switch between them when toggling between light/dark mode.

All together, there is a total of 12 new wallpapers, half intended for the Pixel 7 and the other half for the Pixel 7 Pro, though there’s nothing limiting the wallpapers to either device. The photography for all 12 of the Pixel 7 series wallpapers is credited to Andrew Zuckerman, an acclaimed filmmaker and photographer. Apple fans may recognize Zuckerman as the creator of the 2016 book “Designed by Apple in California.”

Our team was able to extract all of the Pixel 7 wallpapers, which you can check out and download below.

Cockatoo – designed for Snow Pixel 7

– designed for Snow Pixel 7 Pied crow – designed for Obsidian Pixel 7 / 7 Pro

– designed for Obsidian Pixel 7 / 7 Pro Green-winged macaw – designed for Lemongrass Pixel 7 Pro

– designed for Lemongrass Pixel 7 Pro Azure jay – designed for Snow Pixel 7 Pro

– designed for Snow Pixel 7 Pro Seagull – designed for Hazel Pixel 7 Pro

Cockatoo (light) Cockatoo (dark) Pied crow (light) Pied crow (dark) Pied crow (light) Pied crow (dark) Green-winged macaw (light) Green-winged macaw (dark) Azure jay (light) Azure jay (dark) Seagull (light) Seagull (dark)

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

