Deals: Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundle $39, Lenovo Smart Clock 2 $30, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen, which comes bundled with a Wiz smart bulb at just $39. Not to mention Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 at a new low of $30, as well as a chance to score the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen with Wiz smart bulb hits $39

Walmart is offering the Google Nest Hub paired with a Wiz LED Smart Light Bulb for $39. Normally $100 for the Nest Hub and another $9 for the bulb, the Nest Hub itself is on sale for $50 at Best Buy right now. For further comparison, over Black Friday, we saw the Nest Hub fall only as low as $50 by itself, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find uses for Nest Hub every day. In my house, we use our Nest Hub in the kitchen to set timers, check how long after a best buy date something is good, find recipes, and just about anything else we need to do. The built-in display will show multiple timers on the same screen, and you can even name them with voice commands to know when cookies are ready but still how long the chicken has to go. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

New all-time low brings Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 down to just $30

Best Buy now offers the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for $30. Normally selling for $70, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $40 in savings attached. This is $5 below our previous Black Friday mention and the best we’ve ever seen.

Lenovo’s latest second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant to bring some smart control to the nightstand. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control, music playback, and answering queries packed into the 4-inch screen design. Dive into our hands-on review.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch hits $160

On the more affordable side of Fitbit’s latest lineup, its new Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch is on sale for one of the very first times. Courtesy of Amazon, the usual $230 price tag has been discounted down to $160 in three different styles. This is the second-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low and only the second chance to save.

Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form factor, as well as six-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

