Here are the top Google Lens and Hum to Search lookups of 2022

From Android apps and games to YouTube, it’s time for annual recaps and Google has released its 2022 Year in Search. Powered by Google Trends, the top trending searches list now includes Google Lens and Hum to Search.

Besides text queries, Google is now sharing the top searched plants and fungi, pets, and houseplants. The three lists below reflect global results:

Google Lens: Top searched pets

Domestic short-haired cat Tabby cat Polydactyl cat Aspin Labrador Retriever Pit bull European shorthair Hound Munchkin cat Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Top searched plants and fungi Top searched houseplants 1. Garden roses 1. Philodendron 2. Mushroom 2. Devil’s ivy 3. Damask rose 3. Bambusoideae 4. Passion flowers 4. Echeveria 5. Philodendron 5. Dracaena 6. Devil’s ivy 6. Fern 7. Hybrid tea rose 7. Jade plant 8. Miniature roses 8. Dumb canes 9. Chrysanthemum 9. Hoya 10. China rose 10. Alocasia

Also new this year is top hummed songs from people using Hum to Search on Android and iOS:

US Global 1. Everybody (Backstreets Back), Backstreet Boys 1. Pasoori – Ali Sethi 2. Never Gonna Give You Up, Rick Astley 2. Butter – BTS 3. We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Encanto 3. Chaand Baaliyan – Aditya A 4. Enemy, Imagine Dragons 4. Heat Waves – Glass Animals 5. Seven Nation Army, The White Stripes 5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons 6. World’s Smallest Violin, AJR 6. Believer – Imagine Dragons 7. Toxic, BoyWithUke 7. Dynamite – BTS 8. Heat Waves, Glass Animals 8. Ainsi bas la vida – Indila 9. abcdefu, Gayle 9. Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys 10. Industry Baby, Lil Nas X 10. Srivalli – Javed Ali

Meanwhile, there’s some similarities between the top US and global searches:

US Global 1. Wordle 1. Wordle 2. Election results 2. India vs England 3. Betty White 3. Ukraine 4. Queen Elizabeth 4. Queen Elizabeth 5. Bob Saget 5. Ind vs SA 6. Ukraine 6. World Cup 7. Mega Millions 7. India vs West Indies 8. Powerball numbers 8. iPhone 14 9. Anne Heche 9. Jeffrey Dahmer 10. Jeffrey Dahmer 10. Indian Premier League

