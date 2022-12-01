YouTube lists top trending videos, creators, and songs of 2022

Following the Music Recap earlier this week, YouTube is revealing the top trending videos of 2022 and other lists that more or less serve as a stand in for Rewind.

YouTube’s US Trending Videos list is “based on in-country views of videos uploaded in 2021, excluding Shorts, music videos, trailers, and children’s videos. One video per creator.”

Based on in-country subscribers gained in 2022, excluding artists, brands, media companies, and children’s content. One channel per creator. Source: Google data, 2022. Based on in-country subscribers gained in 2022, excluding artists, brands, media companies, and children’s content. Only channels with +200% YoY growth in 2021 compared to subs gained in 2021 (tripling in size). One channel per creator. Source: Google data, 2022.

US Top Songs

Ranks songs that debuted or saw significant year-on-year growth in 2022 by their total views in the United States (including the official music video, lyric videos and user generated content that uses the full official song) from January 1st, 2022 to November 15th 2022. Lists are restricted to two songs per artist or album.

Global Top Ads

YouTube Ads Leaderboard are determined by an algorithm that factors in organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention. Placements are limited to one ad per brand to better reflect the broad range, quality and popularity of YouTube ads throughout the year. The timeframe for this leaderboard is 11/1/2021 – 10/31/2022.

