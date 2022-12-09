Bandwidth: Amazon Luna makes big changes for its users on the cloud

This week is a little quiet in terms of newly cloud-bound games, what with the Game Awards in full swing. With that, Amazon Luna has made some big changes to its structure, making it easier for all players to access titles on the cloud gaming platform.

Amazon Luna combines channels, adds new account connections

When Amazon Luna first left beta and became available to the public, the cloud gaming service was operating on an interesting business model.

There were several different channels that users could subscribe to. The most popular was the Luna+ Channel, which held the more popular games. Next to that, both the Family Channel and Retro Channel were available. Signing up for all three would cost $21/month, which comes in as a little pricey, though it meant you got access to more titles.

Now, Amazon is dropping the separate subscriptions and combining all three channels in the Luna+ Channel. With that, users only need to pay $10/month to get games from all three of those sections.

On top of that, users could also sign up for a Ubisoft+ membership, getting access to tons of Ubisoft games for $17.99/month. Now, users are able to play Ubisoft games they own through the service for free on Amazon Luna’s cloud platform, so long as they subscribe to Amazon Prime.

With the following good news lies an unfortunate part as well. By the end of the year, Amazon Luna will lose around 50 games from its cloud library across channels. This happens to all services, including GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. As sad as it is, it’s just another part of cloud gaming.

GeForce Now adds several titles this week

This week and next, GeForce Now is getting some new content. Starting next week, users will be able to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with its newest next-gen update. With that, players will also get new seasons of Fortnite and Genshin Impact.

Besides that, GeForce Now is adding several new titles:

Chained Echoes

IXION

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Swordship

Togges

SAMURAI MAIDEN

Saints Row IV

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: