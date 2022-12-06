Amazon Luna can now play games you own on PC, no channel subscriptions required [U]

Amazon Luna is one of the better cloud gaming options if you play a lot of Ubisoft titles, and it’s getting a big upgrade this week. You can now sync purchases on Luna to PC and play without a subscription.

Since its launch, Amazon Luna has worked solely on a subscription model. Players can access games through “channels,” each of which includes a rotating selection of games. One of those channels is Ubisoft+, which has a selection of Ubisoft games for $17.99/month that can share that subscription cost with other platforms such as PC.

But the one downside of Luna is that you always need one of those subscriptions – that is, until now.

Available starting today, Amazon Luna will allow players to stream Ubisoft games they’ve purchased on PC without any channel subscriptions needed. You just need accounts from Amazon and from Ubisoft and to purchase compatible games. The only subscription required is Amazon Prime.

Update: Amazon has confirmed to 9to5Google that you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to use purchased Ubisoft games on Luna at no added cost.

By syncing Ubisoft Connect with Luna, players can stream their purchases instantly with no downloads and on more devices, such as Chromebooks and smartphones. But unlike other cloud platforms that have allowed purchases, such as Stadia, these games can also be downloaded and played on PC.

Amazon notes that once your accounts are linked, future purchases from the Ubisoft Store will automatically appear in Luna.

You can see the full list of Ubisoft games on Amazon Luna here.

Alongside this new ability, Amazon Luna is also introducing a slight change to its Prime Gaming. Prime members who use Ubisoft games in this fashion may experience wait times during “peak hours,” but those subscribed to Luna+ will have faster access. This works a bit like Nvidia GeForce Now, which offers free access for a limited time to those willing to wait during peak hours, but a “Priority” subscription that is given the first shot at gaming slots.

