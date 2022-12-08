Nest Wifi Pro gets first-ever discount on Google Store [Update: Amazon too]

The Nest Wifi Pro is just over a month old, and the first discount on the Wi-Fi 6E system is now available from the US Google Store.

Update 12/8: Amazon has now discounted the Nest Wifi Pro to match the Google Store:

It’s also on sale at Best Buy, but everything is $5-10 more expensive for whatever reason.

Original 12/1: These deals come just after the Google Store’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals came to an end:

$30 off Nest Wifi Pro 1-pack: $169.99

$50 off Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack: $249.99

$60 off Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack: $339.99

The discounts are modest but always appreciated and run until December 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT on the US Google Store, which is also discounting the more affordable Nest Wifi. No other retailers (Amazon, Best Buy) today have discounted the Nest Wifi Pro.

It comes as Google gave existing Nest Wifi owners a 30% Pro discount last month via the Google Home app.

Other Nest smart home deals on the Google Store today include:

$50 off Nest Wifi router: $119

$50 off Nest Wifi point: $99

$120 off Nest Wifi router & point: $149

$150 off Nest Wifi router & 2 points: $199

$50 off Nest Hub: $49.99

$65 off Nest Hub Max: $164

$60 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $119.99 — Amazon

$30 off Nest Cam (wired): $99.99 — Amazon

$60 off Nest Cam (battery): $119.99 — Amazon

$90 off Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: $239.99 — Amazon

$90 off Nest Cam with floodlight: $189.99 — Amazon

