Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leak in regulatory listing with its custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung is gearing up for a February launch for the Galaxy S23 series, and this week a regulatory listing is giving us a look at the core specs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Over the weekend, the Galaxy S23 Ultra made its way through TENAA, a regulatory board in China that’s similar to the FCC in the United States. The listing didn’t offer a look at the physical phone, but did end up revealing many of the core specs that will make up the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The most interesting detail in this listing is the chipset the Galaxy S23 Ultra is using. It’s been obvious that the device would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Qualcomm has made it clear that that will probably be on a global scale, but some rumors have floated around that Samsung will be using a slightly customized version of the chip.

This listing seems to confirm that.

The Qualcomm “SM8550-AC” is listed for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but a variant of the chip which is overclocked. The listing confirms that the CPU is overclocked as high as 3.36GHz (2.8 and 2.0GHz for other cores). Rumors have also pointed towards the GPU being boosted, too. It’s unclear how much of a benefit this might have for Samsung’s phones, but given what we know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it could be beastly.

Further mentioned in the listing is the storage and memory totals, with variants including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage tiers, as well as 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the model. It’s unclear if a 128GB model will be available, or if it’s just being excluded from the Chinese market. Camera specs aren’t mentioned, but we do get exact dimensions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra – 163.4×78.1×8.9mm – and a weight of 233g. The battery also looks to be 4,855 mAh which is identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, meaning next year’s phone will also surely be marketed at 5,000 mAh.

There is one notable omission from the listing, though.

Samsung is widely expected to support satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S23 series, but this listing doesn’t mention it among the other networking specs. This might be due to this being a regional variant for China, though. As GSMArena points out, iPhone 14’s sold in China also lack support for this connectivity, and TENAA equally lacks mention for those devices.

The Galaxy S23 series is set to be unveiled in February 2023.

