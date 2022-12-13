Samsung’s super-customizable Good Lock is expanding to more countries

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 13th 2022 9:10 am PT

samsung android 13 themed icons
0 Comments

One of the best things about Android is how much you can tweak to suit your style, and Samsung’s Good Lock takes this to a new level with different modules that can make deep changes to the software experience on Galaxy devices. Now, Good Lock is finally expanding to more countries.

As first reported by SamMobile this week, Samsung is expanding Good Lock to nearly 20 new countries across Europe and Latin America, though the company hasn’t made any official announcement of the expansion.

Good Lock has long supported countries such as its home region of South Korea, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany among some others.

The full list of countries that are now eligible to download Good Lock and its modules include:

  • Austria
  • Argentina
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Norway
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Slovakia
  • Sweden
  • Thailand
  • The Netherlands

If you live in one of these countries, you can now download Good Lock and its various modules from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.