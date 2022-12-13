Samsung’s super-customizable Good Lock is expanding to more countries

One of the best things about Android is how much you can tweak to suit your style, and Samsung’s Good Lock takes this to a new level with different modules that can make deep changes to the software experience on Galaxy devices. Now, Good Lock is finally expanding to more countries.

As first reported by SamMobile this week, Samsung is expanding Good Lock to nearly 20 new countries across Europe and Latin America, though the company hasn’t made any official announcement of the expansion.

Good Lock has long supported countries such as its home region of South Korea, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany among some others.

The full list of countries that are now eligible to download Good Lock and its modules include:

Austria

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Malaysia

Mexico

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Sweden

Thailand

The Netherlands

If you live in one of these countries, you can now download Good Lock and its various modules from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

