Motorola will bring Android 13 to these 20 smartphones starting next year

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 14th 2022 8:21 am PT

Motorola Edge 2022
As brands such as Samsung have been moving quickly through Android 13 updates, Motorola is laying out a clear picture of its plans.

In August of this year, as Android 13 started arriving on Pixel devices, Motorola released a preliminary list of devices that would get the update. It was a small list of just ten smartphones, and obviously a bit disappointing.

But now, as GSMArena has spotted, Motorola has offered a more conclusive list. The company is set to update 20 devices to Android 13 over the coming months, with “early 2023” mentioned for “select devices.” This list does come from a support agent on Motorola’s forums, so it’s worth taking with a grain of salt. That said, nothing here seems out of line with what we’d expect.

  • Motorola Razr (2022)
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro
  • Motorola Edge+ 5G UW (2022)
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 30
  • Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 20
  • Motorola Edge (2021)
  • Motorola Edge 20 Lite
  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
  • Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Motorola Moto G72
  • Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Motorola Moto G52
  • Motorola Moto G42
  • Motorola Moto G32

It’s noteworthy that Motorola is only updating the latest generation of its foldable Razr device, with the 2019 and 2020 refreshes being left by the wayside.

