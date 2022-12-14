Motorola will bring Android 13 to these 20 smartphones starting next year

As brands such as Samsung have been moving quickly through Android 13 updates, Motorola is laying out a clear picture of its plans.

In August of this year, as Android 13 started arriving on Pixel devices, Motorola released a preliminary list of devices that would get the update. It was a small list of just ten smartphones, and obviously a bit disappointing.

But now, as GSMArena has spotted, Motorola has offered a more conclusive list. The company is set to update 20 devices to Android 13 over the coming months, with “early 2023” mentioned for “select devices.” This list does come from a support agent on Motorola’s forums, so it’s worth taking with a grain of salt. That said, nothing here seems out of line with what we’d expect.

Motorola Razr (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Motorola Moto G72

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G52

Motorola Moto G42

Motorola Moto G32

It’s noteworthy that Motorola is only updating the latest generation of its foldable Razr device, with the 2019 and 2020 refreshes being left by the wayside.

