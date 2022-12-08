Android 13 is rolling out to the Asus Zenfone 9

While Samsung has been pushing Android 13 to dozens of devices lately, Asus is now getting around to its stable rollout as the update lands on the compact Zenfone 9.

The Zenfone 9 launched earlier this year as one of the only compact, flagship-tier Android smartphones on the market. It’s not exactly tiny with a 5.9-inch display and healthy 4,300 mAh battery inside, but it has the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as Samsung’s latest foldables and the OnePlus 10T in a much smaller package. It’s a rare breed, and it got the job done well, too.

As of this week, Android 13 is rolling out to the Zenfone 9 without the need for a beta.

Asus has offered Android 13 in beta to its latest flagship for a couple of months at this point, but the stable rollout was missing up until now. Users report on Reddit that the update is rolling out in multiple regions. The changelog is as follows:

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 13. If you want to downgrade your device’s software version to Android 12 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device’s internal storage

Upgraded system to Android 13

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, and other Asus apps 4. Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design

Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings

System clipboard added “Auto delete” and editor

features

features Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the “Control from locked device”feature in the Security & lock screen setting 8. If Bedtime option is setup in Digital Wellbeing, system color scheme can now be set to automatically

Asus is also set to bring Android 13 to several other devices in the coming months, with Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip next in line for January 2022.

