Sony Xperia phones are now getting Android 13 updates

Sony has just released Android 13 for several of its Xperia smartphones. Here’s what devices are eligible to upgrade.

As spotted on Reddit this week, there are at least five Sony Xperia smartphones currently eligible for Android 13 updates. The updates were captured by XperiaCheck, a website that tracks updates for Sony smartphones.

Sony Xperia phones now eligible for Android 13 upgrades include:

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia Pro-I

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 5 III

It’s not a huge list, but this represents Sony’s last two years of major Android flagships. These Android 13 updates are still region-limited by Sony, so you might still be waiting on some devices to get the update in some countries.

Notably, the camera-centric Xperia Pro-I gets updates to all three of its built-in camera apps with Android 13 including Photo Pro, Video Pro, and Cinema Pro.

Last time around, Sony didn’t officially announce its Android 12 road map until early January. So by that measurement, the company is ahead of schedule with five updates already on the table. We’d expect to hear more from Sony about Android 13 in the coming weeks.

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: