Deals: Google Pixel 6a delivers before Christmas at $299, Sony XM5 headphones $50 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a final chance to put the Google Pixel 6a under the Christmas tree at $299. Then go check out the price cut on Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphone at $50 off to join the Samsung PRO 512GB microSDXC card hitting $56. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6a lands at $299 low with delivery before Christmas

Amazon is now offering one last chance to put the Google Pixel 6a under the Christmas tree without paying full price. Normally fetching $449, you can now score Google’s latest entry-level handset at the all-time low of $299 shipped in one of three colors. This is matching our previous Black Friday mention and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it drop this low.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photography features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones return to $348 low

Sony launched its latest flagship ANC headphones earlier this summer, and now ahead of Christmas, you can lock-in one last chance to save. Amazon now offers the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $348 in two different styles, which is down from the usual $398 going rate. This is a match of the all-time low at $50 off and still only the second time it has been at this price.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Samsung PRO 512GB microSDXC card hits $56

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $56. This model launched in late 2021 at $109 and has since dropped down to settle in the $68 to $75 range. Today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low and the price we tracked over Black Friday last month. This model reaches speeds up to 160MB/s that makes for a notable option for a camera, drone, or gaming rig with U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, A2 app loading comparable to most of the modern solutions out there, and notable protection against the elements. Samsung also claims it can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside safeguards against extreme temperatures, x-rays, magnetic situations, and drops, all backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of the brand’s latest speed-focused microSDs.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: