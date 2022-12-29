Samsung’s prev-gen. S20 FE unlocked smartphone falls to $249 in today’s best deals, more

As we continue to march toward 2023, it’s time to take a look at all of today’s best discounts that are now live. Leading the way is today’s deal on the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy S20 FE unlocked smartphone at $249 in Premium Renewed condition. Plus, we also found TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Assistant-enabled outdoor wired security camera at $30. Plus, the Garmin Swim 2 GPS smartwatch is great for tracking water-based workouts at $215. Then, head below for all of the best Android deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE falls to new low of $249

Amazon is offering the previous-generation unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $249 in Premium Renewed condition. Down from an original list price of $699, today’s deal saves around $226 from its normal going rate at Amazon these days while also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a flagship experience at a budget price, the S20 FE is a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. It packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a Snapdragon 856 chip and 5G connectivity. The 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and 12MP triple camera array are also notable at this price point, especially with a 120Hz refresh rate and fully unlocked experience to use on any carrier. Take a closer look at what the S20 FE has to offer in our hands-on review.

TP-Link Tapo 2K outdoor Wi-Fi security camera hits $30

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired Security Camera for $30. Launching at $50 earlier in 2022, this 40% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with its Wi-Fi connectivity. Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud with the subscription TP-Link offers or on a local microSD card. In the Tapo app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Garmin Swim 2 GPS smartwatch falls to 2022 low of $215

Amazon is offering the Garmin Swim 2 GPS Smartwatch for $215. Down from its normal going rate of $249, today’s deal marks the best prices that we’ve tracked in well over a year. This smartwatch is perfect for heading out to swim specifically, but also track your other workouts throughout the year. It has both pool and open-water swim modes which record distance, pace, stroke count, and GPS to help you know how many calories you’ve burned in the water. There’s also advanced features to help you stay on pace, log drills, and more. Plus, the smartwatch can last for up to 13 hours in GPS mode, 72 hours in pool mode, or seven days in smartwatch mode. Plus, it can monitor underwater estimated wrist-based heart rate during swim activities for more accurate measurements.

Govee 4-pack Wi-Fi Assistant-enabled LED bulbs $17

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of Wi-Fi LED White Smart Bulbs for $17. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $33 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These bulbs are compatible with both Assistant and Alexa for voice commands. This will let you adjust the brightness, turn them on or off, as well as add the lights to your automations for when you arrive home or leave the house. The Govee app itself allows you to set timers and schedule the lights to go on and off, and even delivers grouping capabilities to your setup. Of course, being LED, these lights much more energy efficient compared to traditional incandescent alternatives.

TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6E XE75 Pro Mesh System falls to $400

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi Mesh System 3-pack for $400. More recently going for $500, this 20% discount, or solid $100 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Wi-Fi 6E is the latest standard to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz frequency and this tri-band system takes full advantage. Covering up to 7,200-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to boot. As an upgrade over the existing XE75 system, you now have access to 2.5GbE for even faster data transfers and Wi-Fi. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

