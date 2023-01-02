Fitbit Premium is 60% off for new users for a limited time

Through mid-January, Fitbit Premium is available to new users for a drastically reduced price in one of its rare sales.

Fitbit Premium generally costs $79.99 per year, or $9.99 per month. That cost unlocks features such as Daily Readiness Score, more in-depth health metrics, guided workouts, mindfulness sessions, and more.

For a limited time, Fitbit is offering up a year of its Premium subscription for just $31.99 for new users. That’s just 40% of the usual cost, and honestly a killer deal for the subscription. Alternatively, there’s also the option to get one month of Fitbit Premium for $3.99, also 60% off the usual price.

Of course, this offer might not be available to many folks. Generally speaking, Fitbit offers Premium for free with the purchase of a new tracker or smartwatch. The Pixel Watch, for instance, comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

This sale might not be available in all regions, but appears to be widely available to customers who have not previously tried Fitbit Premium in the United States. The offer is only valid through January 17, though.

