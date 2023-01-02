Fitbit Premium is 60% off for new users for a limited time

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 2nd 2023 2:41 pm PT

fitbit app
0 Comments

Through mid-January, Fitbit Premium is available to new users for a drastically reduced price in one of its rare sales.

Fitbit Premium generally costs $79.99 per year, or $9.99 per month. That cost unlocks features such as Daily Readiness Score, more in-depth health metrics, guided workouts, mindfulness sessions, and more.

Related: Do you need Fitbit Premium on the Pixel Watch? Here’s what you get for free

For a limited time, Fitbit is offering up a year of its Premium subscription for just $31.99 for new users. That’s just 40% of the usual cost, and honestly a killer deal for the subscription. Alternatively, there’s also the option to get one month of Fitbit Premium for $3.99, also 60% off the usual price.

Of course, this offer might not be available to many folks. Generally speaking, Fitbit offers Premium for free with the purchase of a new tracker or smartwatch. The Pixel Watch, for instance, comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

This sale might not be available in all regions, but appears to be widely available to customers who have not previously tried Fitbit Premium in the United States. The offer is only valid through January 17, though.

Image: u/Crazyorloco

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.