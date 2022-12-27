Fitbit removing Google sign-in support ahead of account transition

Starting in 2023, Fitbit will require a Google Account to use new devices and features. As part of transitioning to a single account system, Fitbit.com is losing support for Google sign-in.

At the moment, Fitbit.com lets you sign-in with a username and password (aka Fitbit account) or by using “Continue with Google” (Google Account). In 2021, the website also supported signing in with Facebook, but that was eventually and unsurprisingly deprecated.

The Fitbit website’s sign-in page has been updated with the following message: “We are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon.” No hard date for when this will occur is provided.

To prepare for this removal, be sure you know the email address and password you use for Fitbit. If you don’t know your password, click Forgot Password For more information about your Fitbit account, including how to find and change your email address, see our help article.

Fitbit wants all users to be aware of their email address and password, which is already required by the Android and iOS apps. You’re advised to reset your password and enter a new one if not.

This change is in service of Fitbit accounts being replaced by standard Google Accounts, so there will no longer be two different systems. A Google Account will be needed to access new features and set up devices, though users will be able to stick with existing Fitbit accounts until 2025.

Besides access to new features, Google touts features like “industry-leading account security, centralized privacy controls for Fitbit user data, and more features from Google on Fitbit.”

When this consolidation launches, you will have to “consent to transfer your Fitbit user data from Fitbit to Google.” This is no timeline yet for when this will occur.

