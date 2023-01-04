‘Works with Google Home’ branding arrives with Govee’s first Matter-enabled light strip

The smart home is being reinvented right now with the arrival of Matter, and going into 2023, we’re about to see a lot of changes. One of those is the new “Works with Google Home” banner on Matter products, with Govee among the first to adopt the branding with its first Matter-enabled light strip.

Launching at CES 2023, the Govee LED Strip Light M1 (2m) will be the company’s very first Matter-enabled product. Customers will be able to use the product across ecosystems thanks to Matter, including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and others. Govee also points out better reliability thanks to Matter’s local operation.

But beyond just being a Matter-enabled Govee light strip, this is also kicking off a new initiative on Google’s side.

This will be one of the first products participating in Google’s Early Access Program for Matter products and one of the first to receive “Works with Google Home” certification. Google previously mentioned this branding when it announced the launch of Matter support for Nest devices and Android. Govee’s light strip, along with other products that end up with a “Works with Google Home” badge, will have special branding on their packaging.

As part of Google’s Matter Early Access Program, Govee is in the first batch of manufacturers to receive “Works with Google Home” certification for their Matter-certified products. Govee’s first matter-compatible product, the LED strip light M1 (2m), works with Google Home from day one. Through Google Home, the Govee M1 can be paired and controlled fast and securely, and better interact with other Matter-compatible devices, giving users the single best way to setup, control, and automate with their Google Nest devices, Google Home app, and Android.

At CES 2023, Govee is launching the AI Gaming Sync Box, which takes HDMI input to capture lighting and translate that to the company’s lighting products. The box is capable of supporting a 240Hz refresh rate (at 1K resolution) too, which is a first for this type of device. At 4K, the refresh rate maxes out at 60Hz. HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDMI CEC are also supported.

