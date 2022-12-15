Google brings Matter support to Nest devices and Android starting today

Matter is finally happening. After launching the standard earlier this year and some manufacturers making their updates available, Google is today launching Matter support on Nest devices and Android.

Starting today, Google is rolling out updates to its Nest devices to make them compatible with Matter, including making several Nest devices Matter hubs.

The original Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini and Google Nest Mini, the Nest Audio, and all three Nest Hub devices (first gen, second gen, and Max) are all being updated to double as hubs. Nest Wifi Pro will also be able to act as a Matter hub.

While the devices mentioned above will support acting as a Matter hub for devices that function over Wi-Fi, some other Matter devices work using Thread. Google is also preparing updates to Nest devices for Matter over Thread for the Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Hub (second gen).

On the Android side of things, Google is rolling out Fast Pair for Matter devices starting today.

Like the UI seen when pairing headphones, Fitbit and Wear OS watches, and more, Fast Pair for Matter will appear in a pop-up menu that allows users to pair the device to their home network and the Google Home app quickly.

With this update, we’ve added Matter support for Fast Pair on Android. Fast Pair makes it simple to quickly connect Matter-enabled devices to your home network, Google Home and other smart home apps, as quickly as you can pair a set of headphones. And once set up, Android makes it easy to connect your Matter devices with the other apps and ecosystems you choose.

For the time being, Google’s support of Matter is available solely on Android. iOS support will be coming in 2023. The company will also launched expanded support for even more Nest devices next year. Google also notes that its partnership with Samsung will improve controls between SmartThings and the Home app, with a Multi-Admin experience allowing for setup in either app.

