Android TV and Google TV have over 110 million monthly active devices, up 30 million since May

While Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV are often the first thing people think of when it comes to home entertainment platforms, Google’s Android TV OS is growing quickly. This week, Google has confirmed that Android TV and Google TV have over 110 million devices, among other details.

In a statement shared with 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson has confirmed some new numbers surrounding Android TV OS. First, Android TV and Google TV combined currently have over 110 million monthly active devices. This doesn’t tell us exactly how many users the platform has, but it does represent substantial growth.

As of May 2021, Google reported 80 million active devices, meaning 30 million new devices in use since that date. A large portion of that growth likely comes from the Chromecast with Google TV, as well as TCL’s Android TV OS models that the company this week announced sell 10 million units annually.

Google also notes that growth came from its partners, which now number over 250 globally. That includes over 170 Pay TV operator partners — up from 140 in 2019 — an area Google’s platform has been popular in since 2018. However, the growth isn’t solely from Pay TV, as Google also says that it is now working with seven out of the top 10 smart TVs OEMs worldwide, notably including names such as TCL, Sony, and Hisense, which all launched Google TV models at CES 2022. At CES, Google also announced that Fast Pair would be coming to Android TV OS.

Roku, notably, reported earlier this week that it was the top smart TV brand in the United States for all of 2021. Google’s numbers don’t hint at the platform’s growth in the US, but the company did previously say that adoption in the US had grown by over 80%.

