Google TV app gets redesigned TV remote, ability to cast from multiple services

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 1st 2022 9:01 am PT

google tv remote
0 Comments

The Google TV app is starting to roll out a neat new trick, with the ability to cast TV shows and movies from multiple streaming services from one location, as well as a revamped remote for Android TV OS devices.

Available “starting early next week,” the Google TV app will make a few tweaks to how it can interact with Android TV and Google TV devices.

The first change will be the ability to cast content from multiple streaming services directly within the Google TV app. Google announced this functionality earlier this year, teasing it with support for Peacock at least. It still remains unclear what services will be able to cast content directly from the mobile Google TV app, but it sounds like we’ll find out soon.

And starting next week, you can cast directly from the Google TV app to your compatible TV with a single tap. You can keep browsing other options while you’re watching and use your device as a remote control, too.

Beyond that, Google TV is also giving its TV remote a slight redesign. In its current form, the TV remote opens up as a separate page, but the new UI has a collapsible panel that minimizes into a bottom bar UI which shows what content is playing and what TV you’re connected to.

This really builds on the experience that Google TV provides up on the big screen. There, users are able to search for content by name and see recommendations, and then jump into that show or movie without having to directly open up the service’s app.

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
