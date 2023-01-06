OnePlus is making progress on launching its first Android tablet

Ben Schoon

Jan. 6th 2023

Android tablets have seen a resurgence over the past couple of years, and now OnePlus is looking to launch its very first one, with progress being made behind the scenes.

To recap the situation to date, the idea of a OnePlus tablet has been floating around for years. In fact, there were rumors swirling before the OnePlus One was even widely available. But in 2021, those rumors started gaining some traction as OnePlus secured the rights to the name “OnePlus Pad” around the same time as Oppo was preparing to launch its first Android tablet.

This week, the folks over at MySmartPrice have published some further details on the first OnePlus Android tablet.

According to this report, the “OnePlus Pad” – or whatever it ends up being called – is being tested in India under the codename “Aries.” It’s unclear what stage of testing OnePlus is currently undergoing with this device, but the report claims the public debut could be relatively soon. Specifically, it’s mentioned that the device might arrive alongside the OnePlus 11R sometime towards the Summer.

But before anyone gets too excited about this being an iPad Pro competitor, it’s apparently said that the first Android tablet from OnePlus might turn out to be a budget-focused device. That wouldn’t be at all surprising, given Oppo has gone the same route with its tablets so far. And for Android, that’s where the platform shines for tablets. The apparent focus on the Indian market would also make a more affordable device a bit more appealing.

It’s still unclear how a OnePlus tablet might stand out from the crowd, but it’ll be interesting to see nonetheless.

